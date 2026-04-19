Brokerages Set United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price at $131.19

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.1944.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

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Insider Transactions at United Airlines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in United Airlines by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,461,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,005,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in United Airlines by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in United Airlines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,804,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in United Airlines by 830.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting United Airlines

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United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $101.80 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $63.23 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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