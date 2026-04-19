Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives $103.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.20.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $221.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

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Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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