VCI Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.3% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays set a $712.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $11.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.21. 2,697,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $479.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.94. The stock has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.84 and a 12-month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total transaction of $312,831.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at $782,321.13. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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