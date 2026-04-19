Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC Shares Sold by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

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Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $4.09 on Friday, reaching $240.29. 347,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,878. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.83.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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