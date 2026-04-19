12,589 Shares in Prologis, Inc. $PLD Purchased by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Prologis by 69.6% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Prologis Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,430,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,974. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $145.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.85.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Freedom Capital cut shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $135.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. UBS adjusts Prologis price target

Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Analysts increase forecasts on Prologis

Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Warehouse Giant Prologis Lifts 2026 Outlook

Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and structural stress concerns — Critical commentary flags the large (multi‑GW) data‑center pipeline as testing Prologis’ structure and balance‑sheet resilience; this raises risk that growth pushes on credit metrics or dividend coverage if execution/markets wobble. Prologis: A Credit Rating And 1.51x Dividend Buffer

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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