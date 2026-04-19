12,589 Shares in Prologis, Inc. $PLD Purchased by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Prologis by 69.6% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prologis Trading Up 2.1%
Shares of Prologis stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,430,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,974. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $145.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.85.
Prologis Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Freedom Capital cut shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $135.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.79.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLD
Prologis News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. UBS adjusts Prologis price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Analysts increase forecasts on Prologis
- Neutral Sentiment: Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Warehouse Giant Prologis Lifts 2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and structural stress concerns — Critical commentary flags the large (multi‑GW) data‑center pipeline as testing Prologis’ structure and balance‑sheet resilience; this raises risk that growth pushes on credit metrics or dividend coverage if execution/markets wobble. Prologis: A Credit Rating And 1.51x Dividend Buffer
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.
With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.
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