Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV Shares Bought by Fortitude Financial LLC

Fortitude Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 594.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up about 2.1% of Fortitude Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fortitude Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDVV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,226,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,066,000 after buying an additional 572,218 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,199,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,519,000 after buying an additional 201,512 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,840,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,527,000 after buying an additional 191,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,657,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,330,000 after acquiring an additional 635,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after acquiring an additional 108,544 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.18. 820,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,688. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

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