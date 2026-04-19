Analysts Set Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL) Price Target at $50.20

Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.2250.

AGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Agilon Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Agilon Health to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agilon Health from $25.00 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agilon Health from $21.25 to $18.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agilon Health Trading Down 2.9%

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilon Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilon Health by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilon Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilon Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilon Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSE:AGL opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Agilon Health has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $498.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.19). Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts expect that Agilon Health will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilon Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilon Health (NYSE: AGL) is a healthcare company that partners with independent primary care physicians to deliver value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through risk-sharing arrangements, Agilon assumes financial responsibility for patient populations, enabling physicians to focus on preventive and proactive health management. The company provides the administrative, clinical and operational infrastructure needed to support comprehensive care delivery.

Agilon’s platform encompasses data analytics, care management, patient engagement tools and population health programs.

Further Reading

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