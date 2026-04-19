iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $137.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.68 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

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