The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $277.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $271.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $247.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $251.00 to $237.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.69.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNC
The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.1%
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.40. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.
The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.
Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group
In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.88, for a total transaction of $11,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,970,781.12. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander E. C. Overstrom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $584,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,179.20. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 64,186 shares of company stock worth $14,840,973 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,714,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,837,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,070,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about The PNC Financial Services Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat consensus and showed strong loan growth and benefits from the FirstBank integration, underpinning confidence in PNC’s core earnings trajectory. PNC Q1 Deep Dive
- Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $268 and kept an outperform view, signaling stronger analyst conviction after the quarter. Oppenheimer PT Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its target to $277 and remains overweight, one of the larger upward revisions—supportive for upside expectations. Barclays PT Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued positive forecasts/coverage affirming the bullish post‑earnings view. Bank of America Forecast KBW Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: PNC executives publicly expressed a constructive view on equity markets and growth prospects in media appearances, which helps investor sentiment. Yung-Yu Ma Interview
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $267 but kept an equal‑weight rating — a positive revision in value but not a bullish upgrade. Morgan Stanley Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Truist lifted its target to $245 and maintained a hold rating, reflecting mixed upside vs. near‑term execution/expense questions. Truist PT Raise TickerReport
- Negative Sentiment: PNC slightly missed revenue expectations and reported pressure in noninterest income and higher operating expenses—factors that could cap near‑term multiple expansion. Q1 Highlights
- Negative Sentiment: Sector weakness from peers: Fifth Third’s Q1 miss and rising expenses/credit provisions underscores that higher costs and credit volatility remain risks for regional banks. Fifth Third Q1 Miss
About The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.
PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.
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