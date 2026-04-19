Cwm LLC Acquires 23,177 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.4%

FTSL stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $46.19.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities. FTSL was launched on May 1, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.