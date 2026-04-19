Cwm LLC Has $16.47 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Cwm LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 286,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $631,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 751,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,458,000 after buying an additional 91,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 568,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,855,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.03 and a 1-year high of $98.04.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3172 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

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