Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 180.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,130 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $32.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

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