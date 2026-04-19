KBC Group NV Has $9.37 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

KBC Group NV increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 519.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,307 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $128.80 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.60.

Read Our Latest Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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