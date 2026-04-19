Brokerages Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Price Target at $138.50

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Teleflex from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Teleflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teleflex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teleflex Trading Up 0.9%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Teleflex by 57.9% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX stock opened at $131.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $138.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($1.80). Teleflex had a negative net margin of 30.56% and a positive return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is -6.62%.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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