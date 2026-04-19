Brokerages Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Price Target at $138.50

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.50.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Teleflex from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Teleflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teleflex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Teleflex
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Teleflex Trading Up 0.9%
TFX stock opened at $131.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $138.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84.
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($1.80). Teleflex had a negative net margin of 30.56% and a positive return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teleflex Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is -6.62%.
About Teleflex
Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.
The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.
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