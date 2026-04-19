AT&T (NYSE:T) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on T. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

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AT&T Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE T opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its position in AT&T by 363.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley started coverage at Overweight and set a $30 price target, giving institutional credibility to upside expectations. Read More.

Morgan Stanley started coverage at Overweight and set a $30 price target, giving institutional credibility to upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical analysts note AT&T bounced off a price that has acted as both resistance and support, suggesting a potential continuation of an upside move if momentum holds. Read More.

Technical analysts note AT&T bounced off a price that has acted as both resistance and support, suggesting a potential continuation of an upside move if momentum holds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market-note coverage points to recent strength in Communication Services, where AT&T shares led sector gains during a notable intraday rally. Read More.

Market-note coverage points to recent strength in Communication Services, where AT&T shares led sector gains during a notable intraday rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and Seeking Alpha previews outline what to watch in Q1 (subscriber trends, segment results, churn, free cash flow) — useful guideposts but not new company disclosures. Read More.

Zacks and Seeking Alpha previews outline what to watch in Q1 (subscriber trends, segment results, churn, free cash flow) — useful guideposts but not new company disclosures. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T confirmed a higher-tier “Elite” wireless plan (~$110/mo) with modest upgrades — product lift and ARPU potential, but adoption and margin impact are uncertain. Read More.

AT&T confirmed a higher-tier “Elite” wireless plan (~$110/mo) with modest upgrades — product lift and ARPU potential, but adoption and margin impact are uncertain. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Lobbying disclosures show $70,000 in Q1 activity on spectrum, auction authority and privacy — routine government affairs work that bears watching given ongoing spectrum and policy debates. Read More.

Lobbying disclosures show $70,000 in Q1 activity on spectrum, auction authority and privacy — routine government affairs work that bears watching given ongoing spectrum and policy debates. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysis warns the April results — first with the new segment structure after the Lumen and EchoStar deals — will test whether acquisitions and Advanced Connectivity can offset legacy declines and support the dividend. Disappointing FCF/churn detail could pressure the stock. Read More.

Analysis warns the April results — first with the new segment structure after the Lumen and EchoStar deals — will test whether acquisitions and Advanced Connectivity can offset legacy declines and support the dividend. Disappointing FCF/churn detail could pressure the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny: reporting on failures in the nation’s emergency cell backup network has prompted lawmakers to seek changes, which could bring oversight or costs for AT&T. Read More.

Regulatory scrutiny: reporting on failures in the nation’s emergency cell backup network has prompted lawmakers to seek changes, which could bring oversight or costs for AT&T. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional flows are mixed and include very large Q4 reductions from major managers (e.g., UBS AM), while analyst price targets range widely (median ~$29 but several low targets near $19–$21), reflecting divergent views that could add volatility. Read More.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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