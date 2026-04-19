Analysts Set Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) PT at $27.50

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Chulos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,971.90. The trade was a 59.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $33,197,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 111,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 897,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after buying an additional 94,227 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 2.9%

ONB opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $26.17.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $698.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.40%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the bank holding company for Old National Bank, a regional financial services firm headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. Through its network of community banking offices, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, personal and business loans, and deposit products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and larger corporate customers.

In addition to traditional banking, Old National Bancorp delivers specialty financial services such as treasury management, wealth management, mortgage loan production, and insurance solutions.

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