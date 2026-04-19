International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Receives $309.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.9375.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus set a $360.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have bought a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $253.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $220.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM’s AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More.

Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM’s AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More.

Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More.

Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More.

IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More.

Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More.

IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other previews note IBM’s strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More.

Zacks and other previews note IBM’s strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More.

Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The DOJ brought a novel false-claims action tied to diversity practices — an emerging legal/regulatory risk that could create reputational and financial uncertainty if it escalates. Read More.

About International Business Machines

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International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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