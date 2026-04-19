Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Biohaven from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

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Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $11.00 on Friday. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 49.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 37,981 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Biohaven by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 589,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 61,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 27,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 1,097.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE BHVN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing therapies for neurological and neurovascular diseases. Founded in 2013 as a spin-out from Yale University, Biohaven focuses on addressing high-unmet medical needs through innovative small-molecule and peptide-based platforms. The company is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, and maintains research activities across the United States, with collaborative ties in Europe and Asia via strategic partnerships.

The company’s most advanced program centers on calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonists for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine.

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