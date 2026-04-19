Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $29.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.44. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 80.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus’s approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.

The company’s pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

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