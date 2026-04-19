Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $29.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
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Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ARCT stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.44. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 80.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus’s approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.
The company’s pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.
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