Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Receives $60.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.1667.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.09. Fortive has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 12.48%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $416,022.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,753.50. This represents a 18.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 46.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 246.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

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Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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