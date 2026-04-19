Cwm LLC Acquires 11,306 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 3.8%

NBIX opened at $133.25 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.95 and a 1-year high of $160.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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