Cwm LLC Has $12.60 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF $XSVM

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,131 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 99,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.2%

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $604.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies. The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the component securities, which comprise the Underlying Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

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