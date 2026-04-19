Financial Contrast: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) versus Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) and Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Rock Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -27.77% -6.59% -2.77% Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talos Energy and Rock Energy Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.78 billion 1.28 -$494.29 million ($2.84) -4.75 Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rock Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talos Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Talos Energy and Rock Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 1 3 3 0 2.29 Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Talos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 27.45%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Rock Energy Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

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Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Rock Energy Resources

(Get Free Report)

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

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