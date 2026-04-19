Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$63.50.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$46.25 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.
Read Our Latest Report on Eldorado Gold
Insider Buying and Selling
Eldorado Gold Price Performance
ELD stock opened at C$47.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.81. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.99 and a 52-week high of C$69.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.34.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 28.00%.The company had revenue of C$767.52 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 2.1505174 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.