Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (ZWS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $418.9910 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 25,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 266,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,658,099.52. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 2,021 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $102,767.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 69,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,922.60. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 599,259 shares of company stock worth $31,225,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,800,000 after buying an additional 145,029 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 534.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 289,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 243,654 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the 4th quarter valued at $4,124,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZWS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZWS

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, trading on the NYSE under the ticker ZWS, is a global provider of water delivery and plumbing products. The company was established in October 2022 through a spin-off from Rexnord Corp, creating a standalone business focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing water system components for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Through its Zurn segment, the company offers solutions for water delivery, drainage and waste evacuation. Product lines include valves, hydrants, backflow prevention devices, piping systems, fittings and commercial waste stations.

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