Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hanmi Financial Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $28.10 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $836.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAFC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hanmi Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAFC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. one8zero8 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in California, primarily operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hanmi Bank. Established in 1982 to serve the Korean‐American community in Los Angeles, the company has expanded its footprint to include branch locations throughout California as well as markets in Illinois, Texas and Washington State. Hanmi Bank offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products designed to meet the needs of small and medium‐sized businesses, professionals and individual clients.

On the commercial banking side, Hanmi Bank provides business checking and savings accounts, lines of credit, commercial real estate lending and SBA‐guaranteed loans.

Further Reading

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