REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 152,189 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 124,919 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,771 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of REA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, REA Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RPGRF
REA Group Price Performance
REA Group Company Profile
REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, Asia, and North America. It offers property and property-related services on websites and mobile apps. The company operates residential, commercial, share, and co-working property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, spacely.com.au, Flatmates.com.au, iproperty.com.my, smartline.com.au, hometrack.com.au, 1form.com, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, squarefoot.com.hk, ThinkgOfLiving.com, myfun.com, smartexpos.com, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, move.com, realtor.com, and 99.co.
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