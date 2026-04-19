REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 152,189 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 124,919 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,771 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of REA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, REA Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

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REA Group Price Performance

REA Group Company Profile

Shares of REA Group stock opened at $124.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.45 and a 200 day moving average of $132.00.

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REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, Asia, and North America. It offers property and property-related services on websites and mobile apps. The company operates residential, commercial, share, and co-working property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, spacely.com.au, Flatmates.com.au, iproperty.com.my, smartline.com.au, hometrack.com.au, 1form.com, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, squarefoot.com.hk, ThinkgOfLiving.com, myfun.com, smartexpos.com, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, move.com, realtor.com, and 99.co.

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