Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$13.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Interfor from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Interfor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Interfor from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.33.

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Interfor Stock Performance

Shares of IFP opened at C$10.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The firm has a market cap of C$672.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.20. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$14.55.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$600.60 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 25.24% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile

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Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests. The company’s primary customers are in the construction and renovation industries. The majority of revenue is generated from the sale of lumber.

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