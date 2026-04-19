NETSTREIT (NTST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0693 per share and revenue of $50.0950 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. On average, analysts expect NETSTREIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NETSTREIT Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NTST stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 977.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,197 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 788.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 123,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 513,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 249,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 182,285 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial cut NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

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NETSTREIT Company Profile

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NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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