Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIDU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $159.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. China Renaissance raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

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Baidu Trading Up 0.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $126.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average is $128.40. Baidu has a twelve month low of $81.17 and a twelve month high of $165.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 53,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 818,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,910,000 after acquiring an additional 146,992 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 508,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,990,000 after acquiring an additional 213,941 shares during the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Baidu

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Baidu Company Profile

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Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

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