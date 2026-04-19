America Movil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMX. New Street Research raised shares of America Movil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of America Movil from $19.50 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of America Movil from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $23.60) on shares of America Movil in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

Get America Movil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on America Movil

America Movil Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of America Movil stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71. America Movil has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. America Movil had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that America Movil will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of America Movil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of America Movil by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,150,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 408,125 shares during the period. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of America Movil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of America Movil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of America Movil by 152,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

America Movil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family’s telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.