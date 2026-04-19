Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on KOF. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOF

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:KOF opened at $103.78 on Thursday. Coca Cola Femsa has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $116.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca Cola Femsa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.0873 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Coca Cola Femsa’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca Cola Femsa

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 482.5% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca‑Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca‑Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca‑Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company’s product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

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