Mueller Industries (MLI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $1.1020 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $122.06 on Friday. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $139.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average of $114.15.

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Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $527,037.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,505.65. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $116,710.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 90,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,395.44. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

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