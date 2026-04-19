Information Services Group’s (III) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

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Information Services Group Price Performance

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $204.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 904,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 326,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 771,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 262,509 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc (ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm specializing in digital transformation, sourcing strategies and technology-driven business operations. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the company leverages deep market insights and data analytics to help clients optimize cost structures, accelerate growth and navigate complex technology landscapes. Since its founding in 2006, ISG has cultivated expertise across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector.

ISG’s core offerings include sourcing advisory, managed governance, market intelligence and research services.

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