Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) PT at $29.00

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

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G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of GIII stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.30.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.29). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.28%.The company had revenue of $771.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.400–0.300 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. G-III Apparel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

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