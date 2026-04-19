Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives $81.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.4545.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

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Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $130,851.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,029.56. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 22,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,010,991.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,362,498.20. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 56,441 shares of company stock worth $2,416,902 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,097,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 40,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 440,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

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