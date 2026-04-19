Community Health Systems (CYH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1718) per share and revenue of $2.8931 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $446.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 601.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Zacks Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on CYH

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc (NYSE: CYH) is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company’s core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

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