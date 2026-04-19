First Community Bancshares (FCBC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2026

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBCGet Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect First Community Bancshares to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 26.32%.

First Community Bancshares Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29. First Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $44.15.

First Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. First Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,052,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 53,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded First Community Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCBC

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: FCBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, that delivers banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank. The company’s core focus is on relationship-driven community banking, offering clients a blend of personalized service and competitive digital banking capabilities. It serves a diverse clientele that includes individuals, families, small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and professional practices.

The bank provides a broad spectrum of deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside treasury management and payment processing solutions.

Further Reading

Earnings History for First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

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