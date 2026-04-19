First Community Bancshares (FCBC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect First Community Bancshares to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 26.32%.

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First Community Bancshares Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29. First Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $44.15.

First Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. First Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,052,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 53,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded First Community Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCBC

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: FCBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, that delivers banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank. The company’s core focus is on relationship-driven community banking, offering clients a blend of personalized service and competitive digital banking capabilities. It serves a diverse clientele that includes individuals, families, small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and professional practices.

The bank provides a broad spectrum of deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside treasury management and payment processing solutions.

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