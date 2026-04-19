Halliburton (HAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Halliburton to post earnings of $0.5280 per share and revenue of $5.3723 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $37.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton News Roundup

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus increased their target price on Halliburton from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zephirin Group downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Halliburton from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $88,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,849.31. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 19,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $663,480.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 344,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,652,173.70. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,508 shares of company stock worth $15,291,882. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,825,761 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,436,336,000 after acquiring an additional 861,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,097,164 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $878,806,000 after buying an additional 443,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,806,168 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $446,682,000 after buying an additional 1,943,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,135,287 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $258,189,000 after buying an additional 770,764 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,490,000 after buying an additional 3,969,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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