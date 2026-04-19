JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $80.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $96.67.

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Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.23. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $148.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 1.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,091,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,965,000 after buying an additional 179,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,496,000 after buying an additional 362,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,847,000 after acquiring an additional 94,877 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 810,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after acquiring an additional 214,064 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight’s expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight’s business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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