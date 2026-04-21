Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) & BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Head to Head Review

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BioLargo shares are held by institutional investors. 65.6% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of BioLargo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and BioLargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Partner Acquisition Corp II N/A -0.90% -8.69% BioLargo -11.45% -39.90% -22.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and BioLargo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Partner Acquisition Corp II N/A N/A $140,000.00 N/A N/A BioLargo $12.23 million 3.91 -$3.50 million ($0.03) -5.00

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioLargo.

Risk and Volatility

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II beats BioLargo on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

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Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

About BioLargo

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BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

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