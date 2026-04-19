Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANTO. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,165 to GBX 4,100 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,200 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 3,243.75.

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Antofagasta Stock Up 5.0%

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 3,959 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,711.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,285.39. The firm has a market cap of £39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.38. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,537.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,475.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antofagasta had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Antofagasta will post 87.0403995 earnings per share for the current year.

More Antofagasta News

Here are the key news stories impacting Antofagasta this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. Senate action overturning Minnesota’s mining ban removes a major regulatory roadblock for Antofagasta’s large Twin Metals / Thacker Pass‑adjacent copper opportunity, materially improving the project’s development prospects and long‑term copper production outlook. US Senate narrowly overturns Minnesota mining ban

U.S. Senate action overturning Minnesota’s mining ban removes a major regulatory roadblock for Antofagasta’s large Twin Metals / Thacker Pass‑adjacent copper opportunity, materially improving the project’s development prospects and long‑term copper production outlook. Positive Sentiment: Independent reporting highlights that the U.S. vote effectively “unlocks” a huge Antofagasta copper project in Minnesota — reinforcing investor expectations for larger future copper output from a high‑quality asset. U.S. vote unlocks huge Antofagasta copper project in Minnesota

Independent reporting highlights that the U.S. vote effectively “unlocks” a huge Antofagasta copper project in Minnesota — reinforcing investor expectations for larger future copper output from a high‑quality asset. Positive Sentiment: Operational update: SMM’s morning notes flagged Antofagasta’s Q1 cash‑cost performance as strong, which supports margins and free cash flow even as LME/SHFE copper closed lower overnight — a net positive for fundamentals if sustained. Antofagasta’s Q1 Cash Cost Performed Strongly

Operational update: SMM’s morning notes flagged Antofagasta’s Q1 cash‑cost performance as strong, which supports margins and free cash flow even as LME/SHFE copper closed lower overnight — a net positive for fundamentals if sustained. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed a “hold” on ANTO with a GBX 3,700 target — a cautious signal but not a downgrade, so limited immediate directional impact compared with the project news. Jefferies hold reaffirmed

Jefferies reaffirmed a “hold” on ANTO with a GBX 3,700 target — a cautious signal but not a downgrade, so limited immediate directional impact compared with the project news. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and a GBX 3,100 target, which adds downward pressure from a well‑known broker and could weigh on sentiment if other analysts follow. Deutsche Bank sell reaffirmed

Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and a GBX 3,100 target, which adds downward pressure from a well‑known broker and could weigh on sentiment if other analysts follow. Negative Sentiment: Berenberg lowered its stance to “hold” (noted as a downgrade) while still citing longer‑term upside — this downgrade contributes to mixed analyst tone around the stock. Berenberg lowers Antofagasta to ‘hold’

Antofagasta Company Profile

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Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

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