Hunting’s (HTG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 400 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HTG. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 440 to GBX 500 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 450 to GBX 580 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 536.

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Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 485.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 496.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 418.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 245 and a 52-week high of GBX 553. The stock has a market capitalization of £711.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Hunting announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 6,568 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 509 per share, with a total value of £33,431.12. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hunting Company Profile

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Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

Further Reading

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