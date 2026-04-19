Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL) Receives $50.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ralliant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th.

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Ralliant Price Performance

Ralliant stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. Ralliant has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,980.41. The trade was a 36.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amir A. Kazmi purchased 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,942.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,979.73. This represents a 6.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 8,145 shares of company stock worth $332,233 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAL. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Ralliant in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant in the third quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ralliant by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant in the third quarter valued at $26,000.

Ralliant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

Further Reading

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