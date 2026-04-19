Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $7.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.7143.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 target price on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 13th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 1.4%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,916,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,697,000 after acquiring an additional 269,193 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,042,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 401,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,833,000 after acquiring an additional 98,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,301 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 786,049 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.49. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $436.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.66 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

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Corsair Gaming, Inc, headquartered in Fremont, California, is a leading manufacturer of high-performance gaming peripherals and PC components. Since its founding in 1994 by Andy Paul, Don Lieberman and John Beekley as Corsair Microsystems, the company has evolved from producing memory modules to a broad portfolio of gaming hardware. Its product range includes gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, PC chassis, power supplies, cooling solutions, memory modules, solid-state drives and streaming accessories under brands such as Corsair, Elgato and SCUF Gaming.

The company’s solutions cater to PC enthusiasts, competitive gamers and content creators, offering hardware and integrated software designed to optimize performance and user experience.

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