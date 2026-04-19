Rithm Property Trust (NYSE:RPT) Raised to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Rithm Property Trust (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Rithm Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “sell (d)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPT
Rithm Property Trust Stock Performance
About Rithm Property Trust
Rithm Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) externally managed by an affiliate of Rithm Capital Corp. (Rithm). The company focuses on commercial real estate-focused investment, including originating, acquiring and managing portfolios of CMBS, commercial real property, commercial mortgage loans and other CRE investments. It has two reportable operating segments: Residential and Commercial. The majority of the company’s revenue is derived from the Residential segment, which is focused on managing a portfolio that includes residential mortgage assets, including whole mortgage loans, RMBS and beneficial interests.
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