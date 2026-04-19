Rithm Property Trust (NYSE:RPT) Raised to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Rithm Property Trust (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Rithm Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “sell (d)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Rithm Property Trust Stock Performance

About Rithm Property Trust

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 million, a P/E ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.29. Rithm Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

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Rithm Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) externally managed by an affiliate of Rithm Capital Corp. (Rithm). The company focuses on commercial real estate-focused investment, including originating, acquiring and managing portfolios of CMBS, commercial real property, commercial mortgage loans and other CRE investments. It has two reportable operating segments: Residential and Commercial. The majority of the company’s revenue is derived from the Residential segment, which is focused on managing a portfolio that includes residential mortgage assets, including whole mortgage loans, RMBS and beneficial interests.

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