Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to post earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $26.7680 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.07%. On average, analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.39. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Freedom Capital raised Northeast Community Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp is the bank holding company for Northeast Bank, a full-service community bank headquartered in DeKalb, Illinois. Through its principal subsidiary, the company provides a range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the financial needs of individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses in the northern Illinois market.

The company’s loan portfolio encompasses consumer and mortgage lending, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, SBA-guaranteed loans and agricultural credits.

Further Reading

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