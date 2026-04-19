Saga’s (SAGA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2026

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGAFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 price objective on the stock.

Saga Trading Up 2.1%

LON SAGA opened at GBX 624.70 on Thursday. Saga has a one year low of GBX 129.79 and a one year high of GBX 652.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 523.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 403.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 934.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £899.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.46.

Saga (LON:SAGAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (2.90) EPS for the quarter. Saga had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 96.81%. The business had revenue of £660 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saga will post 34.7826087 EPS for the current year.

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