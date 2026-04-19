Analysts Set Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) PT at $27.25

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

MIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research upgraded Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

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Mirion Technologies Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE MIR opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mirion Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 290,232 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 417,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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