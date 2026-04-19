Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $707.2310 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $714.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $148.17 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $100.37 and a 52 week high of $162.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.45.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $161.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.62.

Get Our Latest Report on WTFC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Eric Lee sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total value of $82,260.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,250.70. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,613.54. This trade represents a 17.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,730. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm’s core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.